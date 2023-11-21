Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.59 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

