Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,186.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,928.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,981.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,193.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

