Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 169,197 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.