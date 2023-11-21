Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period.

Shares of XT opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

