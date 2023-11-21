Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,762 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.