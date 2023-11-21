Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 81,096 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XMLV stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

