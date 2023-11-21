Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.57% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

