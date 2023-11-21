Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Macerich worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $22,702,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.