Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Envista by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.