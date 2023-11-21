Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.66.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.