Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,133 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 482,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $4,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

