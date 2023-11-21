Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

