Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Cavco Industries worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

CVCO stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.52.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

