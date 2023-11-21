ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

