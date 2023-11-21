Contrasting Nauticus Robotics (KITT) & Its Competitors

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $8.77 million -$28.26 million -4.05 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $4.83 billion $87.55 million 908.35

Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 503 2407 3252 49 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 118.37%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -471.49% -120.06% -6.61%

Risk and Volatility

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics rivals beat Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

