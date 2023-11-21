Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

CR opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

