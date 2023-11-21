Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Plans Dividend of GBX 22.70

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,690 ($46.17) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,800 ($47.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,550.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,372.67. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,787.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.18), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,041.66). 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($57.80) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

