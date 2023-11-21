Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 165.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,645 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.41% of Delek US worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,224,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after buying an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

