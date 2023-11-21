Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,960,114 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Barclays worth $141,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 281.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCS opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.