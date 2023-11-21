Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,109 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Berry Global Group worth $137,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $3,707,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 149.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 215,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

View Our Latest Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.