Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.86% of MYR Group worth $135,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MYR Group stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

