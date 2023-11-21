Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Northern Trust worth $135,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

