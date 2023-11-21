Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Conagra Brands worth $133,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

