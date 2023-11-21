Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.63 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.66% of Harley-Davidson worth $134,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOG

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.