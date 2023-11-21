Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $137.71 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Trip.com Group worth $137,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 3.4 %

TCOM stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

