Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of GXO Logistics worth $136,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.