Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,687 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $133,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

