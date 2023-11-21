Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 239,368 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.64% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $129,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

AUB stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

