Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $130,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 3,435.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 482,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 244.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

WMK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.