Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.