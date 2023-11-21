Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $135,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
