Eltek Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eltek in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Eltek’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Eltek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELTK

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eltek by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eltek by 14,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.