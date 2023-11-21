Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

