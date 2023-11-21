Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.