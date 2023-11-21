Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. Exchange Bank has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $126.94.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
