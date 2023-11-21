Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.55% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

