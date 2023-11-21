First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,577,000 after purchasing an additional 377,998 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

