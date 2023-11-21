First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

