Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.0 %

HWC opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

