Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,795,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 881,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

