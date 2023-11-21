Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.78% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

