Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,235,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,415,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 510,387 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,641,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 153,061 shares during the period.

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

