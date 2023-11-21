Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,242 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,316,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

