Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.