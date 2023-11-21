Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,124 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.