Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stake in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,390 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTWO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

About Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

