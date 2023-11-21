Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCH opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

