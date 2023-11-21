Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $265,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of FTXN opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $256.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

