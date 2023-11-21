Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.71% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGAL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGAL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

About Global X MSCI Portugal ETF

The Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Portugal Plus 25-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Portuguese companies, subject to diversification requirements. PGAL was launched on Nov 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

