Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $283,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.